WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. Good Counsel (5-1) – Last week: 1

With a 36-7 win over Life Christian Academy, Good Counsel holds on to the top spot in our rankings.

2. DeMatha (4-1) – Last week: 2

After their bye, DeMatha remains at number two. The Stags will begin WCAC play, visiting Gonzaga on Saturday.

3. Quince Orchard (5-0) – Last week: 4

Through five weeks, Quince Orchard has outscored their opponents 201-0. The Cougars have defeated top 25 opponents Seneca Valley and Damascus in back to back weeks.

4. St. John’s (4-2) – Last week: 3

St. John’s lost at home Saturday, 35-13, to a nationally ranked Cedar Grove team from Georgia. We drop them below Quince Orchard, for now. The Cadets will play Bishop McNamara next week, before wrapping up their season against DeMatha, Good Counsel and Gonzaga.

5. Gonzaga (4-2) – Last week: 5

The Eagles dominated Friendship Collegiate 34-7 on Friday. They will be tested this weekend as they host DeMatha on Saturday.

6. Freedom-Woodbridge (6-0) – Last week: 6

Another week, another dominant performance by Freedom. Thry will likely not be tested the rest of the regular season until playoffs.

7. Battlefield (5-0) – Last week: 7

The Bobcats have outscored their opponents 190-6 on the season. It seems like Battlefield and Freedom are on a collision course for a 6B Region Championship matchup.

8. Wise (5-0) – Last week: 8

Since week 2, Wise has outscored its opponents 210-0. The real test will come Friday in our game of the week against Flowers.

9. C.H. Flowers (5-0) – Last week: 9

The Jaguars will battle Wise for bragging rights and possibly playoff standings in Prince George’s County Friday. Flowers beat Laurel 37-0 this week.

10. Lake Braddock (5-0) – Last week: 10

The Bruins remain in the top 10 after a 50-10 drubbing over South Lakes. Daniel Lipovski is arguably the best QB in NOVA, and possibly the best QB in the DMV.

11. Damascus (4-1) – Last week: 12

The Swarmin’ Hornets bounced back from a lost at Quince Orchard, crushing winless Watkins Mill, 63-6.

12. Stone Bridge (5-1) – Last week: 14

The Bulldogs climb two spots after a 62-6 pounding against Broad Run. Besides their lone blemish against Freedom, Stone Bridge is set up for another deep playoff run.

13. Archbishop Carroll (4-2) – Last week: 11

Archbishop Carroll beat a two-win Bishop McNamara team by 10 points on Saturday. The Lions fell a bit in our rankings this week. A strong finish over the next month could move them back up.

14. Roosevelt (DC) (4-1) – Last week: 13

Roosevelt crushed winless Jackson-Reed, 45-3. They continue to dominate in DC.

15. Centreville (4-1) – Last week: 16

The Wildcats came back from their bye week not skipping a beat. They begin district play this week vs. Chantilly.

16. Robinson (5-0) – Last week: 17

The Rams enjoyed the bye week by climbing a spot in our rankings. They will host unbeaten West Springfield this week for their first district game of the season.

17. Urbana (5-0) – Last week: 20

Urbana has outscored its opponents 200-3 this season. The Hawks continue to fly up our rankings.

18. Rock Creek Christian (2-3) – Last week: 15

Rock Creek Christian is jumped by a few soaring teams during its bye. The Eagles will visit Life Christian Academy in Chester, Virginia on Saturday.

19. South County (4-1) – Last week: 18

The Stallions continue to put their upset loss to Westfield in the rear view mirror. They dominate Mount Vernon 51-6, however fall a spot in our rankings.

20. Fairfax (5-0) – Last week: 22

The Lions continue to look like a force to be reckoned with. They take care of Edison 35-6, but will be tested this week as they host West Potomac.

21. Blair (5-0) – Last week: 24

The Blazers continue their rise in our rankings. Blair crushed a solid Blake team on Friday, 52-13.

22. Westfield (4-1) – Last week: 21

The Bulldogs were on bye, but fell a spot due to impressive wins by other teams. They begin district play vs. South Lakes at home on Friday.

23. Frederick (5-0) – Last week: 23

Frederick steam rolled Catoctin on the road, 49-6. The Cadets remain undefeated.

24. Seneca Valley (4-1) – Last week: 19

Seneca Valley suffered their first loss of the season, shut out 35-0 at home by Quince Orchard. The Screaming Eagles will look to bounce back at Wootton on Friday.

25. Loudoun County (5-0) – Last Week: Honorable Mention

After coming back from 14 points down in our Game of the Week vs. Tuscarora Friday, the Captains jump into our top 25!

HONORABLE MENTION:

Friendship Collegiate, Yorktown, Madison, Georgetown Prep, Douglass, Patriot, Bowie, West Springfield, Walter Johnson, Oakdale

Dropped out of rankings:

Oakdale