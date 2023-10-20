WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Highlights and scores from our high school football teams in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

No. 6 St. John’s vs. No. 2 DeMatha (Game of the Week)

In our Game of the Week, and a rematch of last year’s WCAC Championship game, DeMatha gets revenge, defeating St. John’s in overtime 21-14.

No. 12 Lake Braddock at No. 20 West Springfield

In a battle of two of the top teams in the VHSL Class 6C Region, Lake Braddock comes out on top, defeating West Springfield in a 41-37 thriller.

South Lakes at No. 5 Madison

Two unbeaten VHSL Class 6D Region teams clashing in Vienna, South Lakes defeats No. 5 Madison 12-7.

Collegiate at Flint Hill

Flint Hill matches their win total from a season ago just seven weeks in, as the Huskies defeat collegiate 28-7 to improve to 5-2.

No. 4 Quince Orchard at Northwest

Arguably the biggest public school rivalry in all of Maryland, Quince Orchard edges out Northwest 34-21.

Rockville at Gaithersburg

The Trojans win their sixth straight game, as they take down Rockville 48-21.

No. 22 Churchill at Richard Montgomery

Churchill and Richard Montgomery combine for 114 points, as the Bulldogs win 64-50 in an offensive shootout.