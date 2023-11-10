WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s playoff time in the DMV! Highlights from the second round of the MPSSAA playoffs, as well as the WCAC semifinals and first round of VHSL playoffs.

No. 24 Gaithersburg at No. 22 Churchill (MPSAA playoffs: 2nd round)

Churchill dominates Gaithersburg in our game of the week, winning 41-14. David Avit led the way for the Bulldogs, rushing for over 200 yards and scoring five touchdowns – all coming in the first half. Churchill will host No. 8 Bethesda-Chevy Chase as the No. 1 seed in the MPSSAA 4A state quarterfinals next week.

Northwest at No. 4 Quince Orchard (MPSAA playoffs: 2nd round)

The streak is over. Northwest snaps Quince Orchard’s 39-game win streak, winning 29-26. The Jaguars were the last team to beat the Cougars, beating them in the state semifinals in 2019. Northwest will be the No. 4 seed and host No. 5 Broadneck in the state quarterfinals next week.

Eleanor Roosevelt at No. 7 C.H. Flowers (MPSSAA playoffs: 2nd round) – FORFEIT

Flowers had to forfeit its playoff game Friday against Roosevelt. The news was confirmed to DC News Now Friday by Flowers head coach Dameon Powell. Powell says the team were told that they had an ineligible player on their team this season. The Jaguars lost in the state title game last year to Quince Orchard and are the No. 7 team in our rankings.

Sherwood at No. 14 Oakdale (MPSSAA playoffs: 2nd round)

In Oakdale’s first big test since September, they showed up big time. The Bears beat the Warriors, 49-14. Linganore awaits in the state quarterfinals.

No. 6 St. John’s vs. No. 2 DeMatha (WCAC Capital Div. semifinals)

A rematch of an overtime thriller from earlier this season, DeMatha rose to the occasion. The Stags knock off the Cadets, 21-3, setting up an exciting No. 1 Good Counsel vs. No. 2 DeMatha showdown in the WCAC championship.

No. 18 Westfield at Washington-Liberty (VHSL playoffs: first round)

Entering Friday, Westfield has 45 playoff wins in their program history, while Washington-Liberty has one. The Bulldogs handle Washington-Liberty, 30-7, they’ll meet Yorktown next week in the region semifinals.

Herndon at McLean (VHSL playoffs: first round)

In McLean’s first home playoff game since 2010, the Highlanders fall to Herndon, 28-21. Herndon will meet Madison in the next round of the playoffs.

Patriot at No. 10 Battlefield (VHSL playoffs: first round)

Last week, Battlefield edged out Patriot, 26-23, to remain undefeated. This time, they win by a larger margin, 26-6. Next week, they’ll take on a solid Mountain View team.

Massaponax at Lightridge (VHSL playoffs: first round)

In their first playoff game ever in program history, Lightridge loses to Massaponax, 35-14. Lightridge finishes its season with a 6-5 record.

Woodgrove at Loudoun County (VHSL playoffs: first round)

A rematch from week 1 when Loudoun County won 19-15. This time, Loudoun County wins again, convincingly, 42-22. Next week, they’ll face top seed Tuscarora in the region semifinals.