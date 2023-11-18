WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Highlights from ten high school football playoff games from around the DMV as we inch closer to crowning state champions.

No. 5 Battlefield at No. 22 Mountain View (VHSL 6B Region Semifinal)

In a battle of unbeatens in our Game of the Week, Battlefield takes down Mountain View 21-18 to advance to the 6B region final.

No. 24 West Springfield at No. 16 Lake Braddock (VHSL 6C Region Semifinal)

In a rematch of a 41-37 regular season win for Lake Braddock, the Bruins get the win once again over West Springfield 38-21.

Broadneck at No. 14 Northwest (MPSSAA 4A State Quarterfinal)

After upsetting Quince Orchard last week, Northwest sees their season come to a close, falling to Broadneck by one point.

Yorktown at No. 20 Westfield (VHSL 6D Region Semifinal)

Westfield holds off a last second chance by Yorktown, defeating the Patriots 21-14, advancing to the 6D region final.

Fairfax at No. 15 South County (VHSL 6C Region Semifinal)

After losing 50-7 in the regular season to South County, Fairfax gets the shocking upset over the Stallions 30-6.

Urbana at No. 25 Blake (MPSSAA 4A/3A State Quarterfinal)

Blake’s unbeaten season continues, as they defeat Urbana 16-6 to advance to the MPSSAA 4A/3A state semifinals.

Colonial Forge at No. 3 Freedom-Woodbridge (VHSL 6B Region Semifinal)

Freedom takes care of business, defeating Colonial Forge 52-16.

Walter Johnson at No. 4 Wise (MPSSAA 4A State Quarterfinal)

Wise dominates Walter Johnson, winning 42-14, advancing to the MPSSAA 4A state semis.

Herndon at No. 6 Madison (VHSL 6D Region Semifinal)

Madison destroys Herndon 37-7, setting up a much anticipated match up with Westfield next week in the 6D region final.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase at No. 10 Churchill (MPSSAA 4A State Quarterfinal)

Churchill, behind another strong performance from RB David Avit, defeats BCC 27-13, advancing to the MPSSAA 4A state semifinals.