WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Highlights from ten high school football playoff games from around the DMV as we inch closer to crowning state champions.
No. 5 Battlefield at No. 22 Mountain View (VHSL 6B Region Semifinal)
In a battle of unbeatens in our Game of the Week, Battlefield takes down Mountain View 21-18 to advance to the 6B region final.
No. 24 West Springfield at No. 16 Lake Braddock (VHSL 6C Region Semifinal)
In a rematch of a 41-37 regular season win for Lake Braddock, the Bruins get the win once again over West Springfield 38-21.
Broadneck at No. 14 Northwest (MPSSAA 4A State Quarterfinal)
After upsetting Quince Orchard last week, Northwest sees their season come to a close, falling to Broadneck by one point.
Yorktown at No. 20 Westfield (VHSL 6D Region Semifinal)
Westfield holds off a last second chance by Yorktown, defeating the Patriots 21-14, advancing to the 6D region final.
Fairfax at No. 15 South County (VHSL 6C Region Semifinal)
After losing 50-7 in the regular season to South County, Fairfax gets the shocking upset over the Stallions 30-6.
Urbana at No. 25 Blake (MPSSAA 4A/3A State Quarterfinal)
Blake’s unbeaten season continues, as they defeat Urbana 16-6 to advance to the MPSSAA 4A/3A state semifinals.
Colonial Forge at No. 3 Freedom-Woodbridge (VHSL 6B Region Semifinal)
Freedom takes care of business, defeating Colonial Forge 52-16.
Walter Johnson at No. 4 Wise (MPSSAA 4A State Quarterfinal)
Wise dominates Walter Johnson, winning 42-14, advancing to the MPSSAA 4A state semis.
Herndon at No. 6 Madison (VHSL 6D Region Semifinal)
Madison destroys Herndon 37-7, setting up a much anticipated match up with Westfield next week in the 6D region final.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase at No. 10 Churchill (MPSSAA 4A State Quarterfinal)
Churchill, behind another strong performance from RB David Avit, defeats BCC 27-13, advancing to the MPSSAA 4A state semifinals.