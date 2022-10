BURKE, Va. (DC News Now) — Friday night, we saw a battle of unbeatens as Lake Braddock played host to Fairfax. Both teams came into the matchup 7-0 on the season.

Fairfax would score 14 points before Lake Braddock could get on the board forcing the Bruins to play from behind the entire game.

At the end of the night, Fairfax would improve to 8-0 with the 29-14 win over Lake Braddock.