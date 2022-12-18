WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — On the final Film Room segment of the high school football season, Jake Rohm sits down with Freedom head coach Darryl Overton, breaking down the team’s state championship win over Madison.
FILM ROOM: Freedom football coach Darryl Overton
by: Jake Rohm
