UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — In the battle for Prince George’s County, Wise and Flowers delivered one of the games of the year, as the Jaguars took down the Pumas 16-13 in overtime.

The win marks Flowers’ first win over Wise in 14 years.

“I knew we had it in us to get the win today,” said Flowers head coach Dameon Powell. “The guys believed, and that’s all it’s about. It means a lot to the program and to the school.”

After one quarter, the score was tied at zero, as both defenses did their job, and kept the opposing side from getting into a rhythm.

In the second quarter, Flowers struck first on a Sean Johnson touchdown pass to junior Matthew Ogunniyi. After the missed PAT, the Jags led 6-0.

Wise answered right back, driving right down the field, converting a 4th down, before quarterback Cortney Davis snuck it in from a yard out. The Pumas led 7-6 at the half.

In the third, Flowers took the lead back with another long TD pass from Johnson to Ogunniyi. The Jags headed into the final quarter with a 13-7 lead.

Just like the first half, Wise came right back. Davis hit a wide open Joseph Towler for the touchdown. However, after three personal foul penalties after the play, the Pumas were taken out of range for an extra point, which kept the game tied at 13.

In overtime, Flowers had possession first, and settled for a field goal. Junior Conscience Abba ripped a kick off the left upright and in for three points, and the Jaguars defense made the stop on 4th down to clinch the win.

“First time beating them in 14 years,” said junior cornerback Braydon Lee. “It’s a blessing man. “I can’t even describe it. I’m so full of joy right now. Me and my team, we are going to get back home, and we are going to celebrate this for sure.”

Flowers improves to 6-0 on the season, while Wise falls to 5-1.