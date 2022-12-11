NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — For the first time in program history, Freedom-Woodbridge football brought home a state title, defeating Madison 48-14 in the VHSL Class 6 state final.

“It’s a lot of emotions,” said Freedom head coach Darryl Overton moments after the clock hit zero. “I’m happy for my kids, as always, and for us to persevere and get to the top, no matter what, is special.”

The Eagles finished 15-0, arguably one of the best football single seasons in state history, scoring a state record 972 points. After coming up short in 2018, the program’s only other state final appearance, the team was able to get it done this time around.

“It means a lot,” said sophomore running back Jeff Overton, who rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns. “In 2018, when they came down here, they unfortunately didn’t win. But this year, it feels great. Everyone out here supporting us.”

The game started out as it usually did for Freedom this year. On their first possession, the Eagles drove right down the field, capping it off with Jeff Overton’s first TD of the game. After stopping Madison on their second drive, Freedom drove down once again, scoring on a Tristan Evans touchdown pass to Elijah Reed.

At this point in the game, it seemed as if Freedom was going to run away with it. However, Madison kept on fighting, scoring on their third drive on a Mac Lewis QB sneak to make it 14-6. Freedom would add another touchdown through the air from Evans to Kameron Courtney, making the score 21-6 at the half.

To start the third quarter, Jeff Overton showed off the athleticism, scoring from 63 yards out to increase the lead to 28-6.

But once again, Madison kept fighting, scoring on the very next drive. Lewis keeping it himself, finding the end zone from 37 yards out to make it 28-14.

However, every time the Warhawks edged closer, Freedom would keep them at arms length. Overton would score on a key 4th and goal near the end of the 3rd to push it back to three scores.

In the 4th, Madison in need of a score, Lewis was intercepted by Isaiah Harper, and the junior returned it for a touchdown to ice the game.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said junior wide receiver Aaron Duncan. “I can’t even put it into words. We have been working since January.”

“It feels great to finally see it pay off,” said senior defensive lineman Terance Bush. “I was crying at the end. You know, tears of joy. I love these guys.”

A season to remember for Freedom, as they reach the top of the mountain in Class 6. Fortunately, for this program, they only graduate eight seniors. Unfortunately, for the rest of the state, this team will likely be back next year.