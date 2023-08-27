WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Four of our top 25 teams in our rankings squared off on Saturday in the District, with Freedom-Woodbridge and Gonzaga showcasing their dominance in their games respectfully.

No. 8 Gonzaga at No. 17 Archbishop Carroll

It was the Lions’ first gme under new head coach Derian Quick. Unfortunately, Gonzaga came to play, especially QB Aidan Conrath, who had four total touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Archbishop Carroll.

No. 4 Freedom-Woodbridge at No. 20 Coolidge

A lot of anticipation coming into the 2023 season for the defending VHSL Class 6 state champs, and they didn’t skip a beat. Freedom dominated Coolidge from start to finish, blanking last year’s DCIAA Stripes Division champs 48-0.