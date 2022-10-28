DAMASCUS, Md. (DC News Now) — Our game of the week took us to Damascus, Maryland as the Swarming Hornets hosted the Seneca Valley is one of the biggest games in Montgomery County.

Coming into the game, Damascus had a four-game winning streak and a 7-1 record, while Seneca Valley was 6-2 on the year before the match-up. When these two squared off last season, Seneca Valley won the game 10-7.

Friday night, Seneca Valley would take an early 7-0 lead, and led Damascus 13-7 at the half.

But the Swarming Hornets would outscore Seneca Valley 26-7 to pick up the 33-20 win.