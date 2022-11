FAIRFAX, Va (DC News Now) — In our Game of the Week, unbeaten Fairfax hosted Lake Braddock in the 6C Region semifinals.

The Bruins were looking to avenge their loss to the Lions from back in October, however, Tony Rojas had other plans. The Penn State commit had three rushing touchdowns in the first half, as Fairfax dominates Lake Braddock 63-21.