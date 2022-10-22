VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Two of the hottest teams in NOVA squared off in Vienna, as the Madison Warhawks improved to 5-3, defeating the Westfield Bulldogs 21-16.

Both teams came in on long winning streaks, with Westfield at six games and Madison at four, however it’s the Warhawks extending their streak to five games, and sit alone at the top of the Concorde District standings.

“I’m so proud of this team,” said Madison quarterback Mac Lewis. “Starting 0-3 definitely wasn’t easy. We definitely heard all the noises around, but we stuck to who we were and we were able to grind out five straight wins.”

After a Westfield field goal on their first drive, Madison drove down the field on their first drive and capped it off with an Angelo Jreige TD.

In the second quarter, the Warhawks add another TD, as quarterback Mac Lewis called his own number, increasing the team’s lead to 11.

Late in the first half, Madison turned the ball over on downs near midfield, and Westfield capitalized. Matthew Jenks dialed up a deep ball to DJ Baker, cutting the lead to four points at the break.

In the 3rd quarter, the Warhawks get back on the board on a Mac Lewis QB sneak, extending the lead back to 11 points.

In the 4th quarter, Westfield kept it interesting. Midway through the quarter, Jamari Nelson punched it in on the ground to make it a one score game. However, the Warhawks closed out the game on offense to secure the win.

“Anytime you can beat a team like Westfield, it’s a big win,” said Madison football head coach Justin Counts. “I’m just really proud of the boys and how they responded.”