WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Our game of the week Friday night didn’t disappoint, although it didn’t start that way. While the two traded touchdowns in the first quarter. Roosevelt would take a 22-8 lead in the second quarter.

Dunbar would then fight their way back into the game before falling by the score of 29-26.

Last year, this game was decided by one score as well, as Roosevelt got the best of Dunbar in a 28-21 win.

With the win Roosevelt improves to 5-1 on the season, while Dunbar falls to 3-3 on the year.