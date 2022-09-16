CHANTILLY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two of northern Virginia’s perennial football powerhouses met on the field Friday night, as Westfield came out with the upset win over South County 31-20.

“So proud of our kids,” said Westfield head coach Kyle Simmons. “They have been taking it to us here for a few years. So, this was sweet for us.”

Coming into the game, the Stallions were, on paper, the team to beat. However, starting quarterback Jordan Dennis did not start the game due to injury, and it gave the Bulldogs a chance.

Westfield was the first to get on the scoreboard. After the defense stopped the Stallion offense on 4th and short, quarterback Matthew Jenks to a QB sneak 37 yards for the opening score.

Late in the second quarter, the Bulldogs gambled with three seconds left in the half, and it paid off. Jamari Nelson punched it in from one yard out, and Westfield went into the half up 14-0.

In the second half, Jordan Dennis was back at starting QB. But it was tough sledding early on, as he threw an interception on his second drive of the quarter, which led to Westfield points.

The Stallions made things interesting in the 4th quarter. Down 24-0, Dennis connected two times with Justin Amoakohene, and all of a sudden, the score was 24-14 with six minutes remaining.

However, Westfield remained calm, and finished the game off with long drive capped off with a Nelson rushing touchdown. The Bulldogs get the big upset over South County, a win that could possibly propel this team moving forward.

“That on paper stuff, that’s what’s great about sports,” said Simmons. “The stuff on paper doesn’t matter. You got to go out and play the football game. I hope our kids not only learn that that is how you play Westfield football, but they can do it next week too.”

Westfield improves to 3-1 on the season, and will play Yorktown on the road next week. For South County, they fall to 2-1, and will be on the road next week against Justice.