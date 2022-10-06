WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — The Roosevelt Roughriders (4-1) are taking on the Dunbar Crimson Tide (3-2) on Friday, kicking off at 6 p.m. The Crimson Tide are looking for revenge after they fell to Roughriders in a tight one last year, 28-21.

“Going into this game [against Roosevelt] …we feel good about where we are. We know that this game going to have…a lot of implications on who finishes first, second…The kids are up for it…We’re very excited about it. We hear a lot of the talk…around town…and it’s just a game you look forward to.” Dunbar head coach Maurice Vaughn said.

Dunbar is coming off a blowout victory against Jackson-Reed (Washington), 45-3, last week. The Roughriders have been on a roll, but they look to just play their brand of football against a familiar divisional foe.

“I just try not to make the game bigger than what it is…We just going through our regular progressions and regular scripted practices…and not doing anything different.” Roosevelt head coach Chris Harden said.

“And I think it’s going to help us…get to where want to be in this game…Once you put in these kids’ heads of how big of a game it is, I think they overplay and overthink things.” Harden said.

Whether it’s “talk around town” spicing things up for Dunbar, or Roosevelt staying humble, the results will be here soon for DC News Now’s Game of the Week.