Northwest vs. No. 3 Quince Orchard

The Cougars continue to roll and look impressive while doing so. Total domination over their rival Northwest, as QO improves to 7-0 after a 41-6 win.

Walter Johnson vs. Seneca Valley

The Screaming Eagles have lost two games on the season to two tough opponents (Quince Orchard and Northwest). On Friday night, they showed that they are still a top team in the area, as they handle Walter Johnson 41-20.

No. 17 Frederick vs. No. 20 Oakdale

The Cadets are off to their first 8-0 start in over 50 years. They take care of a good Oakdale Bears team 35-14 on the road.