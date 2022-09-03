MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Week 1 of high school football in Maryland is officially underway!

Churchill at Walter Johnson

After a close 7-6 half time lead by Walter Johnson, the Wildcats would outscore Churchill 14-3 in the second half to win 21-9.

DuVal at Flowers

The Jaguars started the 2022 season off on the right track, as they opened up the season with a 52-0 shut out over the Tigers.

Quince Orchard at Whitman

The Cougars picked up right where they left off last season, dominating the Vikings 61-0.

Pallotti at Georgetown Prep

Both teams were scoreless at the half before getting things going in the second half. Pallotti would miss a last second field goal, as Prep would go on to win 16-14 in a nail biter.

Rock Creek Christian vs. DeMatha (Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex)

The Stags continued to show why they are one of the best teams in the DMV. After leading 12-0 at the half, DeMatha scored two more touchdowns in the second half, earning another shut out 26-0 over Rock Creek Christian.