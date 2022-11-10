NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Thursday, the high school football playoffs began in the state of Virginia!

Colonial Forge at No. 7 Battlefield

In the 6B region, Battlefield has been one of the top teams to beat all year. Finishing the season unbeaten, the Bobcats hosted 5-5 Colonial Forge, in what was suppose to be a tune up for their probable rematch with Patriot in the semis.

However, the Eagles had other plans, jumping out to a 10-0 first half lead, and holding on to pull off the shocking 17-13 upset over Battlefield.

Unity Reed at No. 24 Patriot

The Pioneers came in as the 3-seed in 6B, hosting the 6-seed Unity Reed. This game was back and forth in the first half. The Lions were able to score late in the first half to cut Patriot’s lead to one at the break.

In the second half, the Pioneers took over, outscoring the Lions 28-0, and securing their spot in the region semis with a 49-20 win. Patriot will host Colonial Forge in the 6B region semis next week.