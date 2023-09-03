WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two of our top five teams in our DMV high school football rankings, No. 1 St. John’s and No. 5 Quince Orchard, posted shutouts on Saturday.

Theodore Roosevelt at No. 1 St. John’s

After a slow start offensively for the Cadets, the team scored three touchdowns in less than four minutes late in the second quarter on their way to a 37-0 shutout over the Roughriders.

No. 5 Quince Orchard at No. 16 South County

The defending MPSSAA 4A state champs Quince Orchard showcased their dominance over Virginia perennial powerhouse South County. The Cougars blanked the Stallions 33-0.