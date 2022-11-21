ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — On Sunday, in the WCAC Capital Division championship, St. John’s defeat DeMatha 7-3 in a defensive battle.

It’s the Cadets’ second straight championship, and it took the late heroics of Asa Gregg, who made an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone to score the only touchdown of the game.

St. John’s came into the playoffs as the 3-seed, and defeat Good Counsel and DeMatha in two straight weeks to avenge regular season losses they had to both the Stags and Falcons.