NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — First round of region playoffs in Virginia, as team’s continue their quest for a state title.

Robinson at No. 18 Lake Braddock

After being down 13-3 at the half, the Bruins outscored the Rams 21-0 in the second half. Lake Braddock moves on to the 6C Region semis, defeating Robinson 24-13.

Hayfield at West Springfield

The Spartans were down to their back up quarterback, as Emmanuel Baskerville was in street clothes. No matter, as West Springfield took care of business, defeating Hayfield 29-10.

Washington-Liberty at No. 19 Madison

The Warhawks continue to roll. Madison takes care of business, defeating the Generals 56-6.

Herndon at Westfield

An instant classic in Chantilly! It took two overtimes to crown a winner, as the Bulldogs kicked the game-winning field goal to defeat Herndon 31-28.

Yorktown at Langley

The Patriots lost to Langley early on the regular season, but avenged it where it counts. Yorktown moves on, defeating Langley 21-14.