NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Saturday, the VHSL Class 6 state semifinals took place, with three of the four teams remaining in Class 6 from our coverage area.

No. 11 Madison at No. 8 Fairfax

After starting 0-3 on the season, Madison came in on a ten-game winning streak. Fairfax came in unbeaten, looking to make their first state final appearance in program history.

The Warhawks took a 17-0 lead in the first half after a Kevin Chadwick Jr. interception returned for a touchdown. However, Fairfax answered late in the half with a Tony Rojas rushing touchdown with under ten seconds left.

In the second half, Madison kept their distance, causing another turnover, and scoring two more key touchdowns to put the game out of reach. The Warhawks will head back to the state final for the second straight year, defeating the Lions 31-21.

Western Branch at No. 5 Freedom-Woodbridge

Freedom-Woodbridge has been on a mission all season long, and they proved it on Saturday, defeating Western Branch 69-14.

The Eagles broke the VHSL record for most points in a season last week, and are now at 924 points with one game to go. They head back to the state final for the first time since 2018, as they will look to win their first ever state championship in football.