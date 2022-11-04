NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Scores and highlights from the final week of regular season football in NOVA!

No. 22 Patriot at No. 7 Battlefield

A battle of two 9-0 teams, with the winner taking home the Cedar Run District title, but more importantly, getting the higher seed in the 6B region playoffs.

No. 18 Lake Braddock at No. 16 South County

Before heading into Friday night, Lake Braddock and South County were the three and four seeds in the 6C Region.

No. 23 West Springfield at No. 11 Fairfax

The top two teams in the 6C Region squaring off for the top spot, and for the Patriot District crown.