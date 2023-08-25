NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The high school football season is officially here! Week one of action kicked off in Northern Virginia on a stormy Friday evening.

No. 10 Madison at No. 7 Stone Bridge (Game of the Week)

In a back and forth game between two top ten teams, Madison was able to take down Stone Bridge 28-24 in a thrilling Game of the Week.

Westfield at No. 21 Patriot

The Bulldogs are officially back! They kick off the season with a big blowout victory of a solid Patriot program, defeating the Pioneers 35-7.

Robinson at South County

This game was South County from start to finish, defeating the Rams 39-0. However, the game finished early during the fourth quarter after a member of the Rams was carted off the field with a head injury.

C.D. Hylton at Battlefield

Battlefield, once again, started the season with a blowout. They dominate C.D. Hylton 62-6.

Briar Woods at John Champe

Briar Woods got their revenge over John Champe, after losing to the Knights in 2022. The Falcons get in the win column with a 27-13 victory to start 1-0.

W.T. Woodson at Yorktown

Due to weather, this game didn’t begin until 9 p.m. After the passing of the rain, Yorktown was able to secure the narrow 21-14 win over the Cavaliers.