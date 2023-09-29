NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — High school football highlights from northern Virginia, as the regular season goes over the midway point.

No. 13 South County at No. 7 Madison

In our Game of the Week, Madison was able to remain unbeaten, defeating South County 21-14 on homecoming night.

West Springfield at Alexandria City

On Remember the Titans night, West Springfield was able to spoil the celebration, defeating Alexandria City 49-14.

Millbrook vs. Kettle Run at Liberty HS

A battle of unbeaten teams, as Kettle Run improves to 5-0, defeating Millbrook 28-24.

Liberty at Brentsville District

Brenstville District gets their third win in a row, defeating Liberty 22-11.