NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Scores and highlights from week 10 high school football in Virginia.

No. 11 Fairfax vs. No. 23 Robinson

After only leading 6-0 at the half, the Lions outscored the Rams 14-10 in the second half to come away with the win. Fairfax improves to 9-0, while Robinson falls to 6-3.

Langley at Herndon

The Hornets came into Friday on a six game winning streak, and led the Saxons 7-0 early in the second quarter. However, Langley scored 27 unanswered, ending Herndon’s winning streak.