NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s already week 7 in the regular season in NOVA, as our local teams begin district play!

West Springfield at (16) Robinson

The battle of two unbeaten teams from the 6C Patriot District. Robinson led 7-6 at halftime after a turnover-filled first half. In the second half, both teams scored in the 4th quarter to force overtime. In OT, the Rams scored first, however went for two instead of kicking the extra point. The Spartans scored on their possession, and kicked the extra point to win 21-20.

South Lakes at (22) Westfield

The Bulldogs are coming off their bye week, and looked fresh. After leading by two touchdowns at the half, Westfield cruised the rest of the way to a 40-15 win. The Bulldogs continue to look like a region contender, as they improve to 5-1.

West Potomac at (20) Fairfax

The Fairfax Lions look legit! After falling to West Potomac in the playoffs last season, Fairfax gets their revenge, defeating West Po 42-21, and improving to 6-0.

Chantilly at (15) Centreville

The Wildcats continue to dominate. They haven’t allowed more the ten points in any of their wins this season. Centreville kicks off Concorde District play with a 45-6 win over Chantilly to improve to 5-1.