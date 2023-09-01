NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Scores and highlights from Week 2 of high school football in the state of Virginia.

No. 18 Lake Braddock at No. 8 Madison

After a 10-7 halftime score in favor of Madison, the Warhawks outscored Lake Braddock 21-0 in the second half, earning their second win of the season.

No. 24 Loudoun County at Briar Woods

Look out for Briar Woods! Brady Carmical is electric once again, as the Falcons get their second win of the season, defeating Loudoun County 27-14.

Independence at Tuscarora

After a sluggish 9-0 win over Heritage in week 1, Tuscarora opened up the scoring in week 2, defeating Independence 42-13.

Herndon at Langley

After allowing just 13 points to Oakton in week 1, Langley kept Herndon out of the end zone this week, winning 21-0 in their home opener.

No. 14 Fairfax at Oakton

Fairfax continues to dominate in 2023. After scoring 52 points vs. Wakefield last week, the Lions put up 41 in a shut out on the road against Oakton.

Jackson-Reed at Yorktown

No rain this week to slow down Yorktown’s performance, as the Patriots dominate Jackson-Reed 37-7 to start 2-0.