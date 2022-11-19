NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are in the region semifinals for Virginia high school football, with our local teams battling it out to keep their seasons alive!

John Champe at No. 5 Freedom

In the 6B Region, Freedom-Woodbridge continues to roll. The Eagles defeat John Champe 70-35, punching their ticket to the region final. Freedom is now 38 points away from scoring the most points EVER in a season in Virginia.

No. 25 West Springfield at No. 10 South County

In the 6C Region semifinals, South County hosted West Springfield in a rematch of a seven point win by the Stallions earlier this year.

It was tough sledding for the Spartans, as starting QB Emmanuel Baskerville was sidelined due to injury. SoCo was able to come out on top 48-28, advancing to their fourth straight region title game.

No. 17 Lake Braddock at No. 9 Fairfax (Game of the Week)

In our Game of the Week, unbeaten Fairfax hosted Lake Braddock.

The Bruins were looking to avenge their loss to the Lions from back in October, however, Tony Rojas had other plans. The Penn State commit had three rushing touchdowns in the first half, as Fairfax dominates Lake Braddock 63-21.

Yorktown at No. 18 Madison

To the 6D Region, Madison avenged their loss to Yorktown earlier this year, defeating the Patriots 21-7. The Warhawks will host Centreville in the region final for the second straight season.