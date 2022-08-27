NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC New Now) — The first Friday night of the 2022 high school football season has arrived, and the Game Night crew was all over Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William Counties!

Stone Bridge at Madison

The returning Class 5 state champs taking on the returning Class 6 state runners-up. Stone Bridge led 7-3 at the half, but in the second half, the Warhawks scored 13 unanswered to take the 16-7 lead heading into the 4th. However, the Bulldogs scored 10 in the 4th, and win 17-16 on a game-winning field goal with one second left.

Westfield at Unity Reed

Last season, Unity Reed defeated Westfield on their home turf. This year, the Bulldogs looked to return the favor. However, the Lions had other plans, defeating Westfield 25-14.

South Lakes at Robinson

Robinson started the 2022 season off with a bang, returning the opening kickoff, and heading into the second quarter up 21-7. However, South Lakes didn’t go down without a fight. It was close, but the Rams came out on top 35-28.

Potomac at Battlefield

Battlefield comes in with high expectations, and they have to be even higher after week one. The Bobcats dominate Potomac 35-0, picking up where they left off last regular season.

Riverside at Tuscarora

Tuscarora hosted Riverside in their first home game of the season. After a slow start on offense, Tuscarora takes off in the second half to win it, 27-7.

Kettle Run at Heritage

Kettle Run made the trip to Heritage for the first game of the season. Kettle Run was dominant in this matchup, and would end up beating Heritage at home, 27-14.