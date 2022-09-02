NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Week 2 of high school football in Virginia came on a Thursday, with plenty of marquee matchups!

Centreville at Stone Bridge

After a one point win over Madison the week before, Stone Bridge held off a second half comeback from Centreville, defeating the Wildcats 22-15.

Madison at Lake Braddock

A back and forth classic between the Bruins and Warhawks. Lake Braddock QB Daniel Lipovski is hot two weeks into the season, as the Bruins defeat Madison 34-31.

W.T. Woodson at Oakton

The Cougars are looking good two weeks through! Two shutouts to begin the year, as they blank the Cavaliers 35-0.

John Champe at Briar Woods

After a huge blow out win over Broad Run last week, Briar Woods tested Class 6 out this week, hosting John Champe. In a slow first half, the game opened up in the second half, as the Knights defeated the Falcons 36-25.