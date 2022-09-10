NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Week 3 is upon us in Virginia, as we bring you four games from the Commonwealth!

Paul VI at Flint Hill

The battle of old cross town rivals. The Huskies scored the first touchdown of the game, however, it was all PVI from that point on. The Panthers defeats Flint Hill 34-7.

Madison at Yorktown

The Warhawks looked to avoid starting 0-3 on the season tonight against an always competitive Yorktown Patriots team. A low scoring first half had Madison up 3-0, but the Patriots came out victorious in this one 14-11. Madison has now lost all three games this season by a combined point total of seven points.

Herndon at South Lakes

A rivalry that has been dominated by the Seahawks for seven straight years. The Hornets came to play in this one, however, found themselves on the losing end, as South Lakes wins in their home opener 22-14.

Oakton at Langley

The Cougars were looking to start consecutive seasons 3-0, but the Saxons had other plans. After falling behind 14-7 in the 3rd quarter, Langley outscored the Cougars the rest of the way, winning 21-14.