NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are approaching the halfway point of the regular season in NOVA, which means the games get even more intense.

(22) Westfield at (25) Yorktown

The Patriots led 14-0 at the half, but the Bulldogs never gave up. Westfield scored 14 unanswered points to send the game into overtime. In OT, Yorktown settled for three points, but the Bulldogs ended the game on a Matthew Jenks rushing touchdown. Westfield wins their fourth straight in an overtime thriller 20-17.

Loudoun Valley at Loudoun County

It was the battle for Loudoun as the Captains hosted the Vikings. Loudoun Valley kept it close early in the first half, trailing 14-7, but Loudoun County took care of business the rest of the way, defeating their rival 42-14, and improving to 4-0.

Chantilly at George Marshall

The Chargers looked to bounce back from their 35-28 loss to Robinson last week, and did just that. The Statesmen failed to convert on two 4th downs in the first half, and Chantilly took advantage, winning in dominant fashion 42-19.

South Lakes at McLean

The Highlanders stuck around for one half of play, but the Seahawks pulled away in the second half. South Lakes improves to 2-2 on the season, as they defeat McLean 51-14.

Tuscarora (VA) at Briar Woods

It came down to the last play of the game, as the Falcons scored late to make it 22-20. However, the Huskies hold on the two-point conversion, and walk out with a huge win on the road.