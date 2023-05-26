VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Madison High School was the site of the 6D Region lacrosse finals. Heading into these games, all four teams already solidified their spots in the state tournament starting next week.

Oakton vs. Madison (Girls)

A very high scoring first half turned into a low scoring second half. Madison led by one heading into the half, and held on to that one goal lead, defeating Oakton 9-8 to claim the region crown.

Yorktown vs. Madison (Boys)

The last two state champions squaring off for a higher seed in the state tournament. Yorktown led Madison 10-9 with 35 seconds left, but the Warhawks rallied, scoring three goals in less than 30 seconds, defeating the Patriots 12-10 in thrilling fashion.