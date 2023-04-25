VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — On Monday night, both Oakton and Madison boys and girls lacrosse teams squared off in a battle for the first in the Concorde District.

Oakton at Madison (Boys)

The returning Class 6 state champs struggled to get goals on the board early in the game, but in the end, Madison pulled away, defeating Oakton 13-4.

Madison at Oakton (Girls)

In the battle of the top teams in Class 6, Oakton got the better of their rival, defeating Madison 11-6 to remain undefeated on the season.