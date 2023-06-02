NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from the VHSL Class 6 lacrosse state quarterfinals in northern Virginia.

Robinson at Madison (Girls)

The Rams get the better of the 6D Region champs Madison, as the Rams win 7-6 and advance to the state semifinals.

Oakton at W.T. Woodson (Girls)

The 6C region champs had their hands full with Oakton tonight. The Cougars were dominant early, jumping out to a 5-1 lead. In the end, Oakton defeat Woodson 7-4.

Lake Braddock at Madison (Boys)

The returning state champs were once again battle tested at home. Lake Braddock kept it within one heading into the half, but the Warhawks pulled away, winning 10-5 to advance to the state semifinals.