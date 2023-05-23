NORTHERN VIGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from the 6D region boys and girls lacrosse semifinals in northern Virginia. The winning teams advance to the region finals, and book their ticket to the state tournament.

Centreville at Oakton (Girls)

In a Concorde District clash, Oakton was able to prevail over Centreville 9-5 to advance to the region final.

Yorktown at Madison (Girls)

In the other semifinal, after trailing early, Madison was able to come back and defeat Yorktown 11-9 to set up a rematch of the Concorde District final against Oakton.

Langley at Yorktown (Boys)

After leading 3-0 early in the first half, Langley scored just three goals the remainder of the game. Yorktown, the returning region champs, take down the Saxons 13-6 to advance to the region final.

McLean at Madison (Boys)

The returning state champs took care of business at home Monday night. The Warhawks dominate McLean 17-4 to set up a rematch of last year’s region final with Yorktown.