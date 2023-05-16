MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Highlights from the MPSSAA 4A boys and girls lacrosse region finals in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Walter Johnson at Walt Whitman (Girls)

Whitman, the top seed in the region, jumped out to an early lead on WJ before the Wildcats tied things up at the half. The second half belonged to WJ, as they defeat the Vikings 11-8 to advance to the MPSSAA 4A state tournament.

Wootton at Churchill (Boys)

Wootton was outmatched by the defending state champs, as Churchill scored eight straight goals to end the first half, defeating the Patriots 15-4 to claim their eighth straight region title.