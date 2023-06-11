ALDIE, Va. (DC News Now) — It took until the final five minutes before seeing a goal, but Colgan girls’ soccer got it done against their region rival Battlefield to win the Class 6 state championship.

I’ve been here for four years, and every year, we got to a point where we are really good, but break down,” said senior midfielder Anna Simmons. “This year, we were able to pursue and go all the way.”

After a scoreless first half where both teams had chances to score a goal, the Sharks controlled most of the second half. When it looked like there was a chance for overtime, that’s when Colgan got on the board, as junior forward Tiana Cruz headed a ball over the Battlefield goalie to seal the win.

“It just felt very good to be able to bring us a goal and basically clutch the game,” said Cruz.

“I was just saying just get us one,” said junior defender Kamryn Winger. “The defense won’t let anything in, just get us one. It was surreal. I was so happy.”

An incredible season by Colgan in more ways than one. The Sharks scored over 100 goals and conceded only three. A true dominant team that is now rightfuly at the top of the mountain.

“It’s why we coach,” said Colgan head coach Tom Warzywak. “Not only because we like working with young people, but want to help them achieve success. That’s what this profession is all about. So, i couldn’t be happier.”