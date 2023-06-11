ALIDIE, Va. (DC News Now) — On Sunday, John Lewis boys’ soccer fell just short of a Class 6 state title, losing 1-0 to undefeated Kellam.

After a scoreless first half, the Knights got on the board two minutes into the second half, and it proved to be the difference maker. A heartbreaking end to an incredible year for the Lancers.

“We grew into the season as we played,” said senior defender Joel Claros. “I think our flare and our enthusiasm as a team is what pushes us.”

“I used to see these guys in the hallways,” said senior forward Muhamed Ahmed. “I didn’t know their faces until the soccer season, and now these guys are like my brothers. These guys are going to do great things next year.”

“It was a heck of a season,” said John Lewis head coach John Millward. “To go 1-0 against this squad. I’m really proud of the group. I’m looking forward to the leadership we have next year, and we will be back. We will be back Springfield.”