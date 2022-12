FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (DC News Now) – Action across Frederick County, Maryland on Friday with girls and boys basketball.

Catoctin at Oakdale (boys)

The returning state champs are off to a great start, after defeating Catoctin 53-32.

Sherwood at Urbana (girls)

Urbana high school honored their classmate Ella Bresee, who passed away earlier this year due to cancer. The Hawks defeated the Warriors 56-37.