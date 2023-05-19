WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Highlights of MPSSAA playoff games on May 19, 2023.

4A Baseball state quarterfinal: No. 4 Laurel defeats No. 5 Roosevelt, 8-5

3A Baseball state quarterfinal: No. 6 C. Milton Wright defeats Magruder, 4-0

4A Boys lacrosse state semifinal: No. 3 Sherwood defeats No. 2 Churchill, 11-6