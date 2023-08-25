WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — St. John’s boys’ basketball head coach Patrick Behan is stepping down amid his growing battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Behan led St. John’s to the WCAC championship in February becoming an inspiration for many, while facing the crippling disease. The 35-year-old Leesburg, Virginia native compiled a 127-51 record in six seasons at St. John’s. During the span, he coaches 26 players who went on to play basketball at the college level.

Behan was diagnosed with ALS in May of 2022.