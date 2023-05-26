WALDORF, Md. (DC News Now) — The Sherwood baseball team has completed its state championship three-peat, defeating Urbana, 7-4, at Regency Furniture Stadium Friday night.

“I think this team goes down as the greatest, next to our other two from the last two years,” Sherwood senior pitcher and outfielder, University of Maryland commit Brian Scott said. “But I think our senior class is one of the best to ever come through a public high school in a while.”

With the win, head coach Sean Davis and his Sherwood team become the first baseball program in the state of Maryland to ever win three consecutive state championships. Last season, Sherwood became the first program to win two straight.

“Incredibly proud, especially for the seniors. They’ve been with me, you know they lost a year when we had a really good team and who knows it could have been four,” Davis said. “I’m just excited about the different levels of excitement. There are seniors that have one three, there are sophomores that won their first one. So it’s certainly going to be a fun bus ride home.”

The game was a historic one for Urbana as well, the Hawks made it to the state title game for the first time in the school’s 28-year history. Sherwood will try to make it four in a row next year, as they move down a classification in Maryland from 4A to 3A.