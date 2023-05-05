SANDY SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Sherwood high school softball team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Clarksburg Wednesday, but rebounded Thursday against previously undefeated Damascus, winning 4-0.

“You never know what a team has and how they’re gonna show up and how we’re gonna show up. So our goal is to show up 110 percent every single game,” Sherwood softball head coach Ashley Barber-Strunk said. “A win is a win. You know they took us last year, it feels good to beat a good team because that means you’re doing things right.”

The win over Damascus is a big one for Sherwood as they continue to defend their 2022 state championship. Last season the Swarmin’ Hornets were one of only two teams to beat the Warriors, defeating them 11-4 in Damascus.

“We just are really motivated now going into playoffs and I think people are gonna be intimidated by us especially since they know that Damascus was a hard team to beat,” senior pitcher and infielder Kat Hanson said.

Sherwood and Damascus could meet in the Montgomery County softball championship, but will not face each other in the playoffs as Sherwood is a class 4A team and Damascus plays in class 3A.