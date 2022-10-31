RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — South Lakes field hockey has had a season to remember. The Seahawks are 19-0, which is their best start to a season in school history.

“Even when we were 6-0, 7-0, and we had beaten our longest winning streak from last season, I didn’t think having an undefeated season was something we could achieve,” said senior goalkeeper Amelie Beck,

“We never thought we could beat everyone twice,” said senior forward Sarah Leaf. “Like Madison, Oakton, and Westfield because we had losses to them last year.”

“It just feels awesome,” said senior midfielder Teresa Otwell. “I’m really proud that we worked hard enough to get here.”

This team has had a season unlike any other, but what makes this story even more impressive, is how far the program has come in a short period of time.

“Two season ago, we scored ten goals the entire season,” said Beck. “We scored more goals than that in our scrimmages.”

South Lakes field hockey two seasons ago was in their final year before coming to the Concorde District, and dealt with the adversity of not being good on the field, as well as a major coaching change in the preseason.

“The varsity coach just kind of quit the day before we started our green days,” said head coach Lisi Mueller. “I was like, ‘I can’t just leave them hanging.'”

Mueller, a South Lakes alum and former field hockey player for the Seahawks between 2009-2013, had her fair share of bumps and bruises.

“I have been apart of the teams where you are losing every game,” said Mueller. “Getting crushed 7-0, and playing not to get crushed.”

In her third season as head coach at South Lakes, Mueller, along with an excellent group of young girls, have silenced the doubters, and have turned the program into a successful one. From barely scoring goals, to winning their first Concorde District title in their second year in the district.

“We’re just confident,” said Otwell. “We kind of know how to win now. We didn’t know what was the problem, and somehow we figured it out and haven’t stopped winning since.”

“There was a lot of people who doubted us,” said Beck. “They were like, ‘oh , it’s field hockey, you’re not very good.’ So being able to prove to ourselves and the rest of the world that we can win a district final is just awesome.”

Of course, the team has their eyes set on more than just a district title. With only one win away from a state tournament berth, the team is looking to win just their second state title iin school history, and their first since 1983.

“We talk about the 1983 team all the time,” said Mueller. “We talk about the legacy and the the legacy that they want to leave behind at South Lakes.”

Winning a state title is one thing, but after the best start in school history, the Seahawks are inspiring the next generation.

“We have a lot of young girls that come to our games, and that’s who they play it for,” said Mueller. “They want those girls to see the success and that it’s able to happen at South Lakes. Not just Madison, not just Oakton, but here too.”

The Seahawks will host Oakton on Monday in the 6D Region semifinals. A win against the Cougars would send South Lakes to the region final, and more importantly, to the VHSL Class 6 state tournament.