WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Sunday, the DCSAA held their baseball and softball championships at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.

Maret vs. St. John’s (Softball)

For the third straight year, the DCSAA softball final came down to Maret and St. John’s. The Frogs won the previous two championships, but this year, the Cadets get the win in walk-off fashion.

Jackson Reed vs. St. Albans (Baseball)

An impressive pitching performance by Owen Basso, as well as plenty of insurance by the Bulldogs offensively, as St. Albans claims the DCSAA baseball title with a 6-1 win over Jackson Reed.