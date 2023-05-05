NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from northern Virginia high school baseball and softball, as we near the end of the regular season.

Oakton at Centreville (Baseball)

Oakton, fresh off a big win over Madison, came in with a lot of momentum. However, Centreville shuts out the Cougars 6-0 at home.

Madison at South Lakes (Baseball)

Madison needed a bounce back win to put their loss to Oakton in the rear view mirror. After taking a 5-0 lead, South Lakes scored four runs in the bottom half of the 5th. However, the Warhawks hold on to win 5-4.

Madison at South Lakes (Softball)

The top two teams in the Concorde District in softball clashing in Reston. The Warhawks got the better of South Lakes earlier in the season, and tonight they shut out South Lakes 2-0 behind an impressive pitching performance by Ava Livingston.