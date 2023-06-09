ALDIE, Va. (DC News Now) — Highlights from the VHSL Class 6 baseball and softball state semifinals rom John Champe High School.

Westfield vs. Freedom-South Riding (Baseball)

Westfield jumped out to an early lead and was able to hold on, defeating Freedom 4-2 to advance to the state final.

Madison vs. Colgan (Baseball)

After trailing 3-0, Madison scored four unanswered runs, defeating Colgan 4-3 to advance to the state finial setting up a match up with Westfield.

Madison vs. Osbourn Park (Softball)

The defending champs Madison are heading back to the state final, after winning 2-1 over Osbourn Park.

McLean vs. Kellam (Softball)

After trailing in the seventh by two runs, Riley Staats tied the game with a two run home run to send it to extra innings. In the ninth, McLean was able to add another run, defeating the Knights 4-3.