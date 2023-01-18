NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from Tuesday’s action of high school basketball in Virginia.

No. 18 Georgetown Prep at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Boys)

After trailing by seven at the half, the Saints went on a 27-7 run in the third quarter, getting a much needed win over Georgetown Prep 60-51.

No. 19 Madison at No. 25 Oakton (Girls)

An extremely low scoring game between Madison and Oakton, as the Warhawks get the 20-15 win on the road.

#14 Robinson at West Springfield (Girls)

The Robinson Rams started out strong in the opening minutes, and coasted to a 42-21 win over Patriot District rival West Springfield.

Fairfax at #23 Alexandria City (Boys)

Another impressive win by Fairfax. Margad Choijilsuren proving he is one of the best players in the state, dropping 25 points, as the Lions defeat Alexandria City 51-47.